Trevor Graham’s disability rights documentary Chef Antonio’s Recipes For Revolution tells the story of chef Antonio de Benedetto who is on a quest to change the world with his delicious Italian food.

The film goes behind the scenes of an Benedetto’s Italian hotel-restaurant staffed by youngsters living with Downsyndrome.

The film is the first feature feature documentary to be granted the status of an Australian-Italian co-production. Producing with Graham are Lisa Wang, and Alessandro Borrelli.