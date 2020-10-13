Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy to star in ‘Mad Max’ spin-off

The long-rumoured Mad Max spin-off is in the works at Warner Bros, with Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II heading the cast.

George Miller will direct and co-write Furiosa with Nico Lathouris, an origin story based on the character played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, according to Deadline.

Taylor-Joy, whose credits include Emma, Split and Glass, will play the lead in the movie which tracks the genesis of the fierce warrior Furiosa before she teamed up with Tom Hardy’s Max Rockatansky in Fury Road.

Deadline did not specify the roles to be played by Hemsworth, who is set to star in WB’s Thor: Love & Thunder, or Abdul-Mateen II, who starred as super villain Black Manta in James Wan’s Aquaman.

Currently the latter is filming the fourth installment in The Matrix series, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.

He plays Bobby Seale in Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and stars in Universal/MGM’s Candyman, which opens next year. His credits include Us and The Greatest Showman.

Taylor-Joy recently finished filming Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and is currently filming Robert Eggers’ The Northman.

According to Deadline, Furiosa is in advanced development. Miller will produce with his long-time producing partner Doug Mitchell.

The creative team includes production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, all of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris.

It is not clear where or when shooting will start but it will presumably happen after Miller wraps fantasy-romance Three Thousand Years of Longing, which stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

