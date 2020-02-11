Chris Peckover gets ready to go into ‘Limbo’

Chris Peckover.

Writer-director Chris Peckover is preparing to shoot Limbo, a horror/thriller about a young mother whose body is possessed by an evil spirit.

Tony Award-winning actress Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Body Cam, Them: Covenant) will play the lead. Filming will start in Romania in April.

The protagonist morphs into a disembodied spirit which starts to take over her life and threatens her family so she is forced to protect her loved ones while also finding a way back to her body before it’s too late.

Miramax is funding the film co-scripted by Peckover and Matthew Jennison, produced by former Lionsgate chief marketing officer Tim Palen under his Barnyard Projects banner.

Peckover told IF the Romania location was chosen “because our budget will stretch further.” Additional casting is yet to be revealed.

It’s the director’s follow-up to Better Watch Out (formerly Safe Neighborhood), a Sydney-shot thriller starring Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould and Levi Miller, produced by Storm Vision’s Brett Thornquest and Sidonie Abbene and Best Medicine Productions’ Brion Hambel and Paul Jensen.

Rose told Deadline the film deals with gentrification, familial love, how to express emotion and how family communication breaks down.

“As an American culture, we don’t deal with grief. When something hits us that’s huge and insurmountable, we don’t always know how to move through that and take our family with us instead of becoming an island of pain,” she said.

“Many of us in the country right now are experiencing extreme grief and loss. There are many of us in the country that are grieving who we thought we were as a country and Americans. We are watching horror every single day on the news and we are wondering how do we deal with that, process it, make it better and connect?”

