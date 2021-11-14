Director Christine Luby is swapping out Crystal Bay Penguin Sanctuary for Dolphin Bay for her third production with the Steve Jaggi Company, currently underway in South East Queensland.

Having helmed You, Me and the Penguins earlier this year, Luby is now turning her attention to The Mystery of Dolphin Bay, which follows 15-year old Quinn Perkins, played by US actress Izabela Rose, as she spends the summer working as an intern with her best friend Daniela (Ella Proberts) and marine biologist father Charlie (Rowan Chapman).

While she enjoys researching the reef’s unnatural shift in biodiversity, Quinn notices a shift in her relationship with her long-time friend Daniela, and soon agrees to join fellow intern Teddy (Jayden McGinlay) on a treasure hunt as a distraction.

Mysterious events start to occur, and the teens assume that they are being haunted by local legend Everly Fallow.

After receiving Everly’s journal from his daughter, the teens discover a treasure map and must work to uncover the truth about the mysterious Everly and what or who, is responsible for the problems on the reef.

Written by Jacob Stock, The Mystery of Dolphin Bay is being produced by Steve Jaggi and Kelly Son Hing, with Kylie Pascoe co-producing.

Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew are executive producing for MarVista Entertainment alongside Lee Matthews. Athabasca Film will manage the domestic theatrical release, while international sales and distribution will be handled by MarVista Entertainment out of Los Angeles, California.

The film is being financed with the assistance of Different Films and Asia Pacific Film Investment Group, with the support of Screen Queensland.

Speaking about the project, Luby said the spirit of independence drove the story.

“With themes of environmentalism, friendship, and mystery, the scene is set for this wonder-filled story set here in Australia,” she said.

“The ways in which our young characters rely on their instincts and never give up, is a great message for audiences, and I’m thrilled to be working on this project.”

Filming will take place across Brisbane and Gold Coast, continuing the Steve Jaggi Company’s run of shooting content in Queensland.

Port Douglas played host to The Network 10 and Netflix series Dive Club – set to premiere on Netflix this month – towards the end of last year, while recent romances Love in Bloom and You, Me and the Penguins were also based in the state.

Jaggi described the Gold Coast as the “perfect location” to create the fictional Dolphin Bay setting.

“The region has everything on offer that we could need for the shoot,” he said.

“We’ve assembled a talented young cast led by Izabela Rose, and I’m looking forward to seeing our cast and crew bring this intriguing story to life.”

Rose, who has a recurring role on the Disney drama series Secrets of Sulphur Springs, said she was pleased to be out of quarantine and filming in Queensland.

“I can relate to my character having to fly to the other side of the world for a new adventure, and I can’t wait to see what the next few weeks has in store for me,” she said.