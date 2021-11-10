In Stan Original film Christmas on the Farm, premiering December 1, Poppy Montgomery plays Clementine Jones, an Australian author whose book about getting back to nature on a blissful Queensland farm is snapped up by New York powerhouse publishers London & London. But the truth is, “Clementine” is actually her daughter Emmy Jones, a New Yorker basing the book on her late mother’s journals.

When the publishers announce they want to experience an authentic Australian ‘Clementine’ Christmas before signing the deal, Emmy must race back to the old family farm, roping in her cousin David (Hugh Sheridan) and his husband Miles (Nicholas Brown) to help maintain the ruse. One problem: London & London CEO Ellison London (Jeanette Cronin) shows up with her handsome adult son Jack (Darren McMullen) in tow – and if he remembers the night he met Emmy in New York, the game will be up!

Asmara Felk and Demi Harmon also star.

Christmas on the Farm is written by Christmas movie doyenne Jennifer Notas Shapiro, from a story by Poppy Montgomery, Ruthanne Secunda and Shapiro, and is directed by Christopher Weekes.

Hoodlum Entertainment’s Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield, and Tracey Vieira produce, with executive producers Montgomery, Secunda and Notas Shapiro. Screen Queensland provided investment support.

Christmas on the Farm has been presold to TF1 France and Entertainment One are handling international distribution.

