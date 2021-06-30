WIFT Australia members based in Western Australia are invited to apply for a nine-day writing retreat led by screenwriter and director Miley Tunnecliffe that will be held in the state’s south west next month.

Developed in partnership with CinefestOz, the two-part retreat includes a five-day writing intensive in a private residence along with complimentary passes to attend the two-day CinefestOZ Industry Program from August 26-27.

The program is open to WA full and student WIFT Australia members, regardless of experience level, who have an eligible project they wish to make significant creative progress on.

An independent panel will assess applications based on how well the applicant can demonstrate how the retreat will help progress their projects and careers.

Tunnecliffe will be onsite full time to provide professional writing mentorship.

Having had experience attending writing retreats, she said she was inspired her to want to provide the same supportive environment to her fellow industry colleagues.

“Writing can be such an isolating experience,” she said.

“Building community for those who are either already writing full time, or who have always wanted to but haven’t had the time or courage to begin, is what this retreat is all about.”

Applications for the retreat open today and close 5pm on Monday July 19.

Find out more information about how to apply here.