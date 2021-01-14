CinefestOz has announced the launch of a new event to be held in the WA town of Albany.

Taking place from April 29 to May 1, CinefestOZ Albany will feature opening and closing night events, free community screenings, and a short film set, as well as the Cinesnaps schools program, which offers a program of selected films, visiting filmmakers, online film content and a short film competition.

It will precede the 14th year annual CinefestOZ festival, to take place in WA’s Margaret River region from August 25-29.

CinefestOZ Albany event coordinator Annette Davis said she was “delighted” CinefestOZ had recognised the potential for a new festival in the Great Southern region.



“The Great Southern audience has been a hugely supportive home to many TV series and films over the past five years, including the 2019 CinefestOZ $100,000 Film Prize winner H is For Happiness,” she said.

“We are excited about the opportunity CinefestOZ Albany will give local practitioners in the region through its industry elements and networking opportunities.

“This Great Southern festival will also act as a platform to attract producers and productions to experience the region alongside the festival and support Western Australian films.”

Albany’s recently refurbished town hall will serve as the festival hub while CinefestOZ’s partnership history with Orana Cinemas will continue through to CinefestOZ Albany.

The Festival will also work with Film Harvest, which offers local art-house screenings to the Albany audience weekly.

The Closing Night party with short films will be held at the Albany Entertainment Centre and include locally produced food and beverages.

Located on Western Australia’s southern coast, Albany is approximately a five-hour drive from Perth.

Albany mayor Dennis Wellington said having CinefestOZ in the town was something the whole community could be excited about.

“The magic of cinema is something we all love to experience so having that on a large scale in our own backyard will set Albany buzzing and bring a vibrant atmosphere to the community,” he said.

“Our partnership with CinefestOZ to bring such an exciting and dynamic event to Albany is something we are incredibly proud of and will benefit our residents and visitors over the event period.”