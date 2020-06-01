CinefestOz goes virtual, launches short film comp

The team behind ‘H is for Happiness’, which won the CinefestOz Film Prize in 2019.

August’s CinefestOz is set to be virtual, though organisers are leaving the door open for physical attendance within health guidelines.

For the first time in its 13-year history, CinefestOZ will also include a Short Film Competition with four cash prizes up for grabs, with the support of Screenwest.

Prizes will be awarded at a special presentation evening, to be held August 29 in the South West of WA and live streamed throughout Australia.

The prizes being presented as part of the Short Film Competition include:

· CinefestOZ Short Film Prize – $5,000

· CinefestOZ Indigenous Best Short Film – $2,500

· CineWest Best WA Short Film – $2,500

WIFT WA will also present a $1,000 cash prize for the Best WA Female Short Filmmakers. There will also be awards for the audience choice, best director and best lead actor.

All short films entered into the festival will be considered for the competition.

CinefestOZ Chair Helen Shervington said the inclusion of prizes for short film is a realisation of the festival’s aim to further place a spotlight on WA and Australian filmmakers.

“Turning the spotlight on short filmmakers and presenting a special night recognising their talents will be a highlight of this year’s festival,” Shervington said

Screenwest CEO Willie Rowe applauded the Festival for their quick pivot during this challenging time. “It is great to see CinefestOZ take their festival online and continue to celebrate Western Australian filmmakers and Western Australian stories with this new initiative,” he said.

“Thanks to the contribution of Lotterywest, Screenwest has been able to be responsive and supportive of these changes and innovation required for the festival to continue to reach audiences.”

Submission guidelines are here, closing date July 3. CinefestOZ will run August 25 – 30.

