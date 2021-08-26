CinefestOZ Film Festival has awarded actress Isla Fisher its Screen Legend prize for 2021.



The award recognises an Australian actor or filmmaker of international repute and their role in supporting excellence in Australian filmmaking.



Fisher, who was born in Oman and grew up in Perth, has been a fixture of Australian screens since she was nine, when she started in TV commercials before being cast as Shannon Reed in Home & Away, a role she played for three years.



Her career internationally took off with The Wedding Crashers, followed by a range of roles in films such as Rango, The Great Gatsby, Nocturnal Animals, Definitely, Maybe , Now You See Me, Hot Rod, The Brothers Grimsby alongside her husband Sacha Baron Cohen, and Blithe Spirit. Her most recent role is in Stan/Peacock’s upcoming series Wolf Like Me, opposite Josh Gad.



Fisher studied commedia dell’arte in Paris at the renowned L’école Jacques Lecoq performance school, and in June 2016, made her debut as a children’s author with ‘Marge in Charge’.



“I am so honoured to be receiving this award and to be able to support this important festival in the state where I grew up,” said Fisher.

“I feel at home in Perth, and I am delighted to be able to support CinefestOZ and the arts industry.”



Past recipients of the award include Kelton Pell, Sigrid Thornton, Hugo Weaving, Joel Edgerton, Jack Thompson, Bryan Brown, David Wenham, Jacqueline McKenzie, filmmakers Fred Schepisi, Bruce Beresford, Gillian Armstrong and Scott Hicks.

The prize will be presented to Fisher, who is also on the festival jury, at a Gala Night in Busselton on Saturday 28 August.

