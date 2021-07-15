CinefestOZ will team up with Bus Stop Films for a training workshop to be held at next month’s festival.

Facilitated through Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Machett and Paralympian Paul Nunnari, Inclusion in Action will educate its participants on the correct discourse and inclusion practices to undertake when working with people of unique needs.

CinefestOZ film manager Chanel Bowen was proud to bring the training to WA film practitioners and said it would be helpful to all participants whether they had lived experience of disability or not.

“It is imperative we help to offer an educational platform for practitioners to develop their awareness of cast, crew, and stories of disability,” she said.

“Making sure the film industry has safe and inclusive spaces for practitioners with disability is what this is all about.”

As a film practitioner and programmer living with a disability, Bowen said she understood the struggles faced by other practitioners in accommodating unique needs.

“I know first-hand what practitioners may have experienced within our industry, and with Inclusion in Action we hope to take a step towards preventing people from feeling uncomfortable in their own workplace,” she said.

The workshop has received support and advocacy from the office of Disability Minister Don Punch, as well as funding from the South West Development Commission



Corbin-Machett said she was thrilled to bring the workshop to WA.

“Inclusion in Action is an inclusive, engaging and informative workshop to help people better understand the rights and capacity of people living with disability in the screen industry,” she said.

“We developed the Program in response to queries from companies on how to open pathways to employment and improve the engagement of people living with disability on both sides of the camera.”

CinefestOZ will run from August 25-29 in Western Australia’s South West hubs of Busselton, Augusta-Margaret River, and Bunbury.

The workshop will be held at Bunbury-based event venue Maker + Co on August 25.

Find out more information about how to sign up here.