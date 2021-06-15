Experienced board advisor and corporate lawyer Emma Scotney has been announced as the newest board member of CinefestOz.



Based north of Perth near Dandaragan, Scotney will work closely with chief executive Malinda Nixon, chair Helen Shervington, and deputy chair Margaret Buswell to bring the August event to life.

She joins co-founder David Barton, Jennifer Burrows, Jub Clerc, Gary Evershed, Warren Griffiths, Pauline Vukelic, and Diane Wearing Smith on the board, which consists entirely of community volunteers.



Scotney said she hoped to learn more about the Australian film industry through her role.



“I am looking forward to making a meaningful contribution to the huge effort and commitment it takes to bring such a rich festival like CinefestOZ together,” she said.



“I have witnessed first-hand the dedication throughout the CinefestOZ team – from the leadership provided by the board and its CEO right through to the many community volunteers.”



Scotney brings more than 25 years of combined experience in the agriculture and mining industries to the role, as well as a background in preparing corporate and commercial legal advice.



CinefestOZ chair Helen Shervington said Scotney’s love of film and regular visits to past festivals would help her to fit in seamlessly with the board and looked forward to working together for the upcoming festival.



“Emma brings a wealth of experience as a corporate lawyer and advisor to multiple boards on commercial contracts, corporate governance, and compliance,” she said.

“Her energy and interest will be invaluable to us at the festival and I hope she enjoys being part of our organisation.”

Now in its 14th year, CinefestOz will be held at Margaret River from August 25-29 and incorporate about 350 volunteers. It comes after the inaugural CinefestOz Albany was held at the end of April.