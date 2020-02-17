Cinemas’ bushfire relief appeal raises a hefty sum

Photo credit: Rural Fire Service NSW.

The January 19 bushfire relief and recovery fundraiser, which saw distributors and exhibitors donate $2 from every ticket sold that day, raised $654,838.

That money has been disbursed among the Salvation Army Bushfire Appeal, Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

Many distributors and cinemas also donated separately to bushfire relief efforts.

The initiative was a joint effort by the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia, National Association of Cinema Operators, Australian Independent Distributors Association and Independent Cinemas Australia.

