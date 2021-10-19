The Australian Writers’ Guild has appointed Claire Pullen as its next executive director, succeeding AWG Group CEO Jacqueline Elaine, who resigned in July due to a health condition.

Pullen was most recently director of campaigns at the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, where she enabled a month-long strike action, and women’s officer at the Public Service Association, where she launched ‘What Women Want’ report. She also delivered an environmental sustainability project, a model sexual harassment clause, a member domestic violence support package and contributed to multiple parliamentary inquiries.

Prior to, Pullen has held roles at the Family Planning NSW, Community and Public Sector Union and the Fire Brigade Employees’ Union of NSW. She was the joint winner of the 2019 EMILY Award, given to women who have shown exceptional courage, determination, innovation and commitment to issues, reforms and practices that promote the position of women in Australian society.

She begins her new role at the AWG next Monday, October 25.

AWG President Shane Brennan welcomed Pullen’s strategic experience in her previous roles.

“Claire will be a strong advocate for writers at a time of pivotal change in the screen and arts sectors. The AWG National Executive Council celebrates the appointment and looks forward to working with Claire to continue raising the profile and recognition of Australian writers as we move into our 60th year,” he said.

Pullen said: “It is with great excitement that I accept this position at the Australian Writers’ Guild. I look forward to joining the fight for writers’ rights in the screen, stage and game development industries.”