Community TV stations C31 Melbourne and Geelong and Channel 44 Adelaide have launched a new online streaming service.

Initially available as a website, CTV+ will enable viewers to watch both stations’ live linear broadcast feeds as well as being able to catch up on over 20 locally produced Community TV programs, with plans to double its content offering over the next six months.

It comes after both stations were each granted three-year extensions to their broadcasting licences in June.

C31 Melbourne general manager Shane Dunlop said the extension gave them the confidence to proceed with the platform.

“We have been wanting to provide our viewers with a robust online service for years now, but with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding our free-to-air broadcast licence we simply never had the capacity to spend the vast time and financial resources towards developing one,” he said.

“It was the shared belief by all within the Community TV sector that an online offering should be developed as a complementary service alongside our free-to-air signal. “

Programs available on CTV+ include Rediscover Victoria, Off the Couch with Ethan, Move It Or Lose It Australia, The Cellar Door: New Zealand, Roaming The Outback, The Holistic Approach, and many more.

C44 Adelaide’s General Manager Lauren Hillman told IF both stations were excited for the next phase of Community TV online.

“Not only will this new free service allow audiences to continue streaming our current linear free-to-air channels online, but it will also provide one home of Community TV nationally where viewers can catch up on high-quality, locally produced series on demand,” she said.

“We are proud to continue to showcase local and diverse voices and launching CTV+ will allow our program and content makers to reach wider audiences in remote and regional communities. “

CTV+ is available now via ctvplus.org.au and has both Android and iOS versions in development for future release in early 2022.

There is also plans to eventually televise live events through the platform.

CTV+ and C31 Melbourne is supported by the Victorian Government through Film Vic.