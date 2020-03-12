Coronavirus chaos forces ‘F9’ and ‘A Quiet Place II’ delays

‘Fast & Furious 9.’

The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the global film business, with Universal’s latest Fast & Furious actioner and Paramount’s A Quiet Place II the latest to shift release dates.

Fast & Furious 9 (aka F9), which was due to open here and worldwide on May 22, has been postponed to April 2021.

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place sequel has been booted from March 19 but no new release date has been revealed.

That is more grim news for Australian exhibitors following the loss of two major March/April releases. Sony Pictures moved Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway from March 19 to September 10 and Universal shifted No Time to Die from April 8 to November 12.

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of franchise which has earned more than $US5 billion worldwide.

They plot follows Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his crew as they set out stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered, who happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother Jakob (John Cena).

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang all return, joined by Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron. and Cardi B.

On social media the studio told fans: “We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga.

“That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.

“We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

In A Quiet Place Part II the Abbott family face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats.

Emily Blunt returns with Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy.

Paramount said: “After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II.

“We believe in and support the theatrical experience and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

Krasinski added: “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

