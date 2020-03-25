‘Coronavirus & Me’- iwonder unveils user-generated documentary series

Streaming platform iwonder is inviting Australians living here and overseas to record their day-to-day experiences of life affected by COVID-19 for a user-generated documentary series.

Submissions of up to 10 minutes will be edited into short documentaries under the banner Coronavirus & Me to chronicle how society is adapting to the crisis and to track the eventual path to a recovery.

There is no end date or episode limit to the series as iwonder intends to keep publishing episodes as long as the topic remains relevant and there is an appetite for stories.

The VOD service launched in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore last year, screening a broad range of documentaries and current affairs programming for $6.99 per month or $69.95 a year. Currently there is a special offer of $2.99 a month.

The founder/CEO James Bridges said: “As a source of information and entertainment, at a time when both are needed now more than ever, iwonder is fortunate to be in a position to tell everyday Australians’ coronavirus stories from a deeply personal and unfiltered perspective.

“By opening up the iwonder platform to amateur and aspiring filmmakers as well as everyone with a camera-phone and a unique story to share, Coronavirus & Me will help to capture this unique period in Australia’s history, told in real-time by those living through it.”

Creators of videos selected for inclusion will be informed and mentioned in the episode’s credits and a donation to the Australian Red Cross will be made in their names to help the charity’s efforts to support communities through the COVID-19 crisis.

The deadline for the first episode is Monday April 6 for streaming on iwonder.com later that month. Submissions should be sent to: www.iwonder.com/submit.

.