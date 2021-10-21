If you were relying on welfare to survive, what would you use it for? Rent? Food Medicine? Bills? In 2020, over three million Australians were recorded as living below the poverty line. In new SBS three-part documentary series, Could You Survive on the Breadline?, three prominent Australians are about to discover what life is like for millions of people living on the welfare system.

Premiering Wednesday November 17, author and TV personality Julie Goodwin, journalist Caleb Bond, and NSW Greens MP Jenny Leong, will go on separate journeys into three different communities to gain insights into the poverty and disadvantage experienced by so many in Australia.

Could You Survive on the Breadline? is a Lune Media production for SBS. Principal production investment from Screen Australia. Developed and financed with support from Screen NSW.