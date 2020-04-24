Create NSW unveils COVID-19 support

Screen NSW head Grainne Brunsdon.

To support small-to-medium organisations and businesses across the screen, arts, and cultural sector through the COVID-19 crisis, Create NSW has announced a series of new initiatives and repurposed funding, totalling $6.34 million.

Of particular relevance to the screen sector is a $700,000 slate development fund, which will allow NSW-based production companies and producers to apply for a maximum of $100,000 to develop a slate of three or more projects for TV drama, factual, features and online.

Screen NSW will also deliver $1.5 million over the coming months through existing early and advanced development funding, production finance, PDV rebate, screen industry and audience development and strategic opportunities rounds.

Create NSW will also put together a series of webinars, factsheets and ‘how to’ videos. Screen NSW has a webinar on cashflow forecasting with 113 Partners Consulting CEO Ian Murray on April 29, and held another on ‘screen survival’ with filmmaker and writer Monica Davidson earlier today.

More broadly, Screen NSW has also been running a survey to assess the impact of the pandemic on the screen sector, which closes at 5pm today.

“As soon as the impacts emerged, we acted to convene Roundtables for close consultation with both the sector and our representative Artform Boards, and these measures follow on from flexibility for funded recipients which have already been communicated to the sector,” said Create NSW executive director Chris Keely.

“Today we are announcing accommodation assistance, new support for creatives to engage with online platforms, and a suite of new initiatives that provide employment and development opportunities, and new audience engagement and skill-sharing for arts, screen and cultural organisations and individuals across the state.

“As we continue to look at further support across the sector, we are repurposing as much as we can within existing means to focus our attention on supporting the thousands of individuals and smaller organisations during this unprecedented time.”