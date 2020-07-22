Daina Reid and Kay Pavlou to present at Screenworks’ directing intensive

Daina Reid and Kay Pavlou.

Directors Daina Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale, Romper Stomper) and Kay Pavlou (Race to London, Who Do You Think You Are?) will be the special guest presenters for Screenworks’ 2020 Online Directing Intensive.

Advertisement

Put on in partnership with the Australian Directors Guild (ADG) with support from Screen Queensland and Screen NSW, the intensive, to be held in September, is aimed at early career directors based in regional Australia – up to 18 will be selected to participate.

Reid will present a three-hour online intensive on skills and techniques for directing drama, while Pavlou will then deliver a three-hour workshop focused on point of view documentary storytelling.

Both guest speakers will provide advice and guidance about screen industry career opportunities and pathways during the workshop. There will be the opportunity to receive a half-hour one-on-one consultation with one of the speakers to receive advice on projects, skills development and careers.

“We are delighted to be able to bring these amazingly talented guest speakers together to deliver these workshops,” said Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch.

“Daina Reid is a highly respected drama director and Kay Pavlou is a multi-award-winning director, both of whom will draw on their extensive experience for the Screenworks Online Directing Intensive. Both of these directors are always so busy that I think that if it wasn’t for COVID-19, neither of them probably wouldn’t have been available – so we’re very excited to have them both available to be part of this workshop.”

ADG executive director Diana Burnett said: “This is the first time the Directing Intensive will be provided online making it more accessible to directors from all around regional Australia. We are excited to partner again this year with Screenworks and for regional directors to be able to absorb the expertise from our amazing presenters Daina and Kay.”

To be eligible, applicants must be living in regional Australia, have some experience in screen directing and have a demonstrated skill and commitment to their practice.

The deadline for applications is August 17. The workshops will be held September 8 and 9, with one-on-one consultations to take place over September 10, 11, 14 and 15. Apply here.

.