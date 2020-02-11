Daniel Henshall, Ian Meadows added to ‘Clickbait’ cast

Daniel Henshall (Photo credit: Alex Vaughan).

Daniel Henshall and Ian Meadows have joined the cast of Clickbait, the Netflix-commissioned eight-part thriller shooting in Melbourne.

Co-created by Tony Ayres and Christian White, the US-set series explores the ways in which dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media and the ever widening fractures between virtual and real-life personas.

As IF reported, Zoe Kazan stars as Pia Brewer, a young woman who is desperate for answers in the search for her missing brother in a case that has become a media sensation.

Betty Gabriel and Adrian Grenier play Sophie and Nick Brewer, a couple in Oakland who get caught up in a bizarre crime, with Phoenix Raie as Roshan Amir, an Oakland detective who investigates the case.

Henshall (Measure for Measure, Lambs of God, Bloom) portrays Simon Oxley, a traumatized social media moderator who is looking for a way to gain some control over the situation.

He will next be seen in Defending Jacob, a crime drama commissioned by Apple TV+ which stars Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery as the parents of a 14-year-old boy who is accused of murdering a classmate in a small Massachusetts town.

Meadows (Dead Lucky, The Wrong Girl) is Matt Aldin, Nick Brewer’s best buddy and colleague who does his best to support the Brewer family through the crisis.

American Brad Anderson was the lead director and Emma Freeman, Ben Young and Laura Belsey (Preacher, The Walking Dead) are each directing two episodes.

Other additions to the cast include Abraham Lim as Ben Park, a ruthlessly ambitious junior news producer; Jessica Collins as Emma Beesley, a seemingly successful woman seeking spiritual and emotional nourishment; Motell Foster as Curtis Hamilton, a former colleague of Sophie’s who bears a grudge against Nick Brewer; Jaylin Fletcher as Kai Brewer, Nick and Sophie’s youngest son; and Camaron Engels as Ethan Brewer, their eldest son.

Tom Hoffie and Joanna Werner are producing for NBCUniversal International Studios, Tony Ayres Productions, Matchbox Pictures and Heyday Television.

The first Netflix original series to be produced in Victoria, it’s co-funded by the Federal Government’s Location Incentive program and Film Victoria’s Production Incentive Attraction Fund.

