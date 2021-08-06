Stan has acquired the rights to David O’Donnell’s Under My Skin, with the indie feature to be released on the streaming service this month.

The Australia/US co-production, which premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in London last October, follows Denny, a free spirit and artist whose love for strait-laced lawyer Ryan is tested when they question their gender.

The lead character is played by four different actors: Liv Hewson, Bobbi Salvor Menuez (Nocturnal Animals), Lex Ryan, and Chloe Freeman. Alex Russell (SWAT) and Alexis Denisof (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) also star.

Under My Skin is the feature directorial debut of O’Donnell, who also wrote the script, and is produced by Raynen O’Keefe, along with Russell.

There are also contributions from cinematographer Jacqueline Fitzgerald and composer Evelyn Ida Morris.

The film had its Australian premiere at the Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney earlier this year.

O’Donnell told IF the team behind the project was “chuffed” to be bringing it home to Australia, following screenings at international festivals such as Rhode Island (starting this week), Santa Barbara, Raindance, and Korean Queer Film Fest.

“Stan has been a home for some great indies of late, so it seemed like an obvious fit for Under My Skin,” he said.

“It’s been a strange time to be releasing a film. But we’re looking forward to giving a wider audience the chance to check it out now. We’re hopeful it will resonate and continue to challenge audiences.”

The film will premiere on Stan August 21.