Deirdre Brennan signs on at WildBrain

Former head of ABC children’s television Deirdre Brennan has joined WildBrain, the Canadian children’s media firm previously known as DHX Media.

Brennan has been named executive VP, content partnerships, after advising the firm’s senior management team on content and distribution strategy since last July.

In her new role she oversees the global distribution business as well as its suite of family-branded broadcast channels in Canada operated by WildBrain Television.

Based in Toronto, she will report to WildBrain president Josh Scherba.

WildBrain’s library consists of around 13,000 half-hours and is home to brands such as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi.

She previously worked for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment as general manager of Universal Kids and at Corus Entertainment as VP of content.

Prior to the ABC she was director of content/general manager for BBC Worldwide Australia and director of programming at Nickelodeon Australia.

