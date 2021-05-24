Delivered by Screen Canberra, Screen POD is an intensive gateway program for Australian writers, directors and producers seeking to develop and market-test screen projects with strong commercial prospects.

Over five months, we train you in proven development methods, we help you develop your project, and set up your own virtual writers’ room with a developer

You will have multiple opportunities to learn, rehearse, and deliver a project pitch that articulates your intentions, and connects with the market gatekeepers.

Whether you write for film, TV, or you’re not entirely sure yet, the 2021 Screen POD will help you maximise your creativity, AND your chances to find a buyer for your script.

A 5-month long market-centred program that has been developed with viewing habits and platforms in mind. This format agnostic program will be delivered in three streams: Process, Project and Pitch.

PROCESS

Learn and apply industry standard analytical tools.

Understand the nature and business of development.

Build flexible development habits, suited to your needs.

PROJECT

Generate a multitude of fresh ideas for marketable screen productions.

Collaborate in a virtual writers’ room, and receive expert feedback.

Learn and practise the discipline and routine of writing for the screen.

PITCH

Understand the various aspects of pitching in the screen industry.

Develop and practise an effective pitch for your own screen project.

Conduct industry standard pitch meetings with leading producers.

PROGRAM CONTACT:

Alex Ringland | PROJECT MANAGER

02 5104 8986 alex@screencanberra.com.au