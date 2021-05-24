Delivered by Screen Canberra, Screen POD is an intensive gateway program for Australian writers, directors and producers seeking to develop and market-test screen projects with strong commercial prospects.
- Over five months, we train you in proven development methods, we help you develop your project, and set up your own virtual writers’ room with a developer
- You will have multiple opportunities to learn, rehearse, and deliver a project pitch that articulates your intentions, and connects with the market gatekeepers.
- Whether you write for film, TV, or you’re not entirely sure yet, the 2021 Screen POD will help you maximise your creativity, AND your chances to find a buyer for your script.
A 5-month long market-centred program that has been developed with viewing habits and platforms in mind. This format agnostic program will be delivered in three streams: Process, Project and Pitch.
PROCESS
- Learn and apply industry standard analytical tools.
- Understand the nature and business of development.
- Build flexible development habits, suited to your needs.
PROJECT
- Generate a multitude of fresh ideas for marketable screen productions.
- Collaborate in a virtual writers’ room, and receive expert feedback.
- Learn and practise the discipline and routine of writing for the screen.
PITCH
- Understand the various aspects of pitching in the screen industry.
- Develop and practise an effective pitch for your own screen project.
- Conduct industry standard pitch meetings with leading producers.
PROGRAM CONTACT:
Alex Ringland | PROJECT MANAGER
02 5104 8986 alex@screencanberra.com.au