Digistor has welcomed Norah Boyle to its services team as a senior engineer.

Boyle brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked as the lead engineer for Sydney-based VFX software distributor Intraware Australia for the past 15 years.

During this period, she provided support, implementation, and training on a range of technologies in the media and entertainment space, such as media asset management (MAM), production asset management (PAM), SAN and NAS storage solutions, backup and archive solutions and project management software.

Specific examples of her work include implementing and configuring the MAM archive front-end for Tennis Australia; working with customers to implement MAM workflow automation; providing implementation and ongoing PAM system support for a major broadcaster; and implementing, training, and supporting MAM for an Australian government statutory authority.

Boyle said she was excited to join Digistor, having previously worked alongside the company on several projects and technologies.

“I really enjoy working closely with customers and helping them achieve positive outcomes from the technology solutions they have purchased,” she said.

In her new role, Boyle will join Digistor’s team of engineers in assisting customers with small or larger-scale technology issues through telephone, email, and remote support, on-site service, workshop services, regular support bookings, and customer assurance plans.

She will also work closely with customers and Digistor’s sales team in evaluating and proposing solutions.

Digistor’s technical services reach customers across various industries, including all of the major Australian television broadcasters, telcos, advertising agencies, visual effects and post-production companies, plus education institutions, government departments, and corporations.