Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘Dirt Music’ (Trailer)
21 May, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
angie-fielder,
aquarius-films,
david-wenham,
dirt-music,
garrett-hedlund,
gregor-jordan,
jack-thorne,
kelly-macdonald,
polly staniford,
universal-pictures,
wildgaze-films
Related Stories
PJ Hogan’s Mental begins casting
Screen NSW unveils recipients of Emerging Filmmakers Fund
Art house showman Paul Dravet draws the curtains on his career
Distributors start scheduling a stack of movies from July onwards
Creative achievement award for Aquarius Films
Most Popular
‘Neighbours’ director Tony Gardiner on shooting under COVID-19 protocols
Distributors start scheduling a stack of movies from July onwards
Vale Rod Webb, esteemed TV and film programmer
Paul Fletcher promises prompt decisions on COVID-19 risk and media reform
Foxtel sets launch for entertainment streaming service
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter