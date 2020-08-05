Discover Avid | Edit On Demand: Digistor Webinar

Join Digistor and Avid via webinar on August 20 to learn how to create a virtual production environment for a seamless, integrated workflow with Avid | Edit On Demand. Learn how editors around the world can connect and collaborate instantly using easy to set up complete post-production editing suites whenever and wherever needed.

What you’ll learn and experience on the webinar:

Advertisement

This webinar features presentations plus a live demonstration of the new Avid | Edit On Demand remote production solution. Presented by two experienced specialists from Avid’s worldwide team, this event represents a unique opportunity to gain insights from real-world implementations and to ask questions and interact with the experts.

The webinar will cover:

What is Avid | Edit On Demand and why was it developed

Workflows the solution can be applied to

How have real-world customers implemented the solution and what were the results

A live demonstration of the solution

What are the components, options and pricing for Avid | Edit On Demand

How you can get access to Avid | Edit On Demand through Digistor

Who should attend?

This webinar is ideal for those needing to understand, implement or use remote content production environments and workflows. This includes broadcast facility managers, heads of engineering, film and TV project managers, operations managers, technical directors, video support managers, production managers, CTOs, editors, producers, freelance editors, content delivery managers, and others.

Note that registration for this Digistor event will be restricted to those that have a genuine need to utilise these technologies themselves. Registrations will not be accepted from vendors, integrators, dealers and consultants.

Special guest presenters

Digistor will host the event with presentations and live demonstrations from Avid specialists, representing a unique opportunity to glean invaluable information from the experts in this new solution and workflows.

Jason Cowen – Business Development, Cloud & SaaS Practice

Jason has worked in the television and broadcast industry for over 25 years and has experience in production, post production facilities, cloud post-production and technology deployment. He’s worked on global projects including the London 2012 Olympics, FIFA World Cups and the 2018 European Championships. More recently, Jason has joined the Avid Cloud and SaaS Practice team and leads the global business development initiatives for the Avid | Edit on Demand solution.

Danny Hollingsworth – Presales Manager EMEA Northern Region, Avid

Danny Hollingsworth has been at Avid for the last six years and is the North EMEA PreSales Manager & Video Solutions Specialist. Prior to his time at Avid he was in post production management. He is currently working with many of the region’s largest Broadcasters & Post Production facilities to design and implement both on-prem and remote workflows.

The webinar will be held August 20 4pm AEST. More info here and register here.

.