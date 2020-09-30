Discovery greenlights more ‘Demolition Down Under’, ‘Aussie Mega Mechanics’

‘Demolition Down Under’.

Discovery Australia has ordered two more seasons of Demolition Down Under and a second season of Aussie Mega Mechanics, both from WildBear Entertainment.

Demolition Down Under is an obs doc that follows highly skilled demolition crews as they tackle everything from high rise apartments and sunken wharves, to bizarre structures and massive warehouses – working to punishing deadlines, tight budgets and cramped locations. Season two sees teams tackle a multimillion dollar Ascot mansion and a 14-metre sunken vessel off the coast of Fraser Island.

The first season of the show originally aired on 10 Bold with Discovery taking the second window. For season two Wildbear’s Veronica Fury is the executive producer with series producer Stephen Waller, co-producer Glenn Wilkinson, and writers Simone Mackinder and Annie Gray.

Aussie Mega Mechanics showcases the skills of some of the best mechanics, fitters, and engineers as they work on the biggest machines that drive Australia’s multibillion dollar industries. With extreme risk and potential catastrophic outcomes, the new season will continue to spotlight the locals who navigate ongoing issues to keep these expansive machines operational, often under harsh Australian conditions.

Screen Queensland has supported both productions, which are distributed internationally by DRG and WildBear International. Both have sold to a number of international territories including the US, Canada, UK, broader Europe and the Middle East.

Discovery ANZ director of factual content, production and channels, Darren Chau said: “We’re incredibly pleased to extend our partnership with Screen Queensland to continue these productions, particularly at a challenging time for the local sector. Both series’ fit perfectly in Discovery’s tough jobs genre, giving audiences a rare insight into some of Australia’s most unique industries. With engaging characters and compelling storylines – it’s a successful combination that continues to draw in audiences both locally and overseas.”

Screen Queensland head of content Diya Eid said: “Wildbear Entertainment is a true powerhouse in the factual space. As well as creating fascinating, engaging factual content, they are an inspiring Queensland screen business success story. We are delighted to see our supported productions Demolition Down Under and Aussie Mega Mechanics screened across Discovery’s high profile and far reaching network, showcasing Queensland production talent to an audience of millions.”.

