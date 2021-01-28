Discovery has upped its Australian commissions with Sydney Harbour Force, a ten-hour ob-doc series from WTFN.

The series, which has been jointly ordered by Discovery Australia and New Zealand and Discovery UK, will follow the struggles and triumphs of the dedicated enforcement officers who patrol the busy Sydney Harbour.

WTFN CEO Daryl Talbot said: “Nothing embodies Australia more than Sydney Harbour, so we are glad to go into production on Sydney Harbour Force, showcasing not just its man-made and natural wonders, but also the wide range of people who have the mammoth task of policing and protecting this World Heritage Site. Getting this series up and running has been a real passion project for me, so now we have Discovery’s support, we have been able to start filming.”

The series joins other local Discovery commissions Aussie Gold Hunters, Demolition Down Under, Aussie Salvage Squad, Aussie Mega Mechanics, Aussie Lobster Men and Outback Opal Hunters.

Discovery Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands head of content, production and channels Darren Chau said: “Discovery has been fortunate to be able to continue its Australian productions throughout the ongoing pandemic, and we continue to see great success with audiences locally and globally. Sydney Harbour Force is a perfect example of the compelling and entertaining real-life stories Discovery is renowned for, and we look forward to adding this series to our broad slate of Australian shows as we increase our local production in 2021.”

Screen NSW has supported the production, expected to be delivered in the third quarter of the year.

Sydney Harbour Force will be distributed internationally by WTFN’s Fred Media.