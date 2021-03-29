Discovery has reinforced its commitment to Australian productions, ordering a third season of Aussie Salvage Squad.

The Freebird Entertainment-produced documentary series follows the challenging and often dangerous salvage missions conducted by the team from Western Australia-based Geographe Marine Salvage (GMS), led by Luke Purdy.

The new season features the introduction of Perth-based recovery experts Shaun Barrett and Sarah McKenna, while rookie recruit, Vinnie Faranda, joins Luke’s team.

The production will also expand to the Northern Territory, including Arnhem Land, for the first time.

The show is the Discovery’s second Australian commission this year, following ob-doc series Sydney Harbour Force from WTFN.

Discovery head of content, production, and channels for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, Darren Chau, said the channel was proud to continue its investment in Australian content.

“A core component of Discovery’s programming is showcasing tough jobs and it doesn’t get much tougher than the high-risk salvage missions of the crews from Aussie Salvage Squad,” he said.

“This local production has been a great success for Discovery and season three is shaping up to be the best season yet.”

Freebird Entertainment executive producer Craig Graham said working with Discovery made for a “bigger, noisier, and more epic show”.

“We’re excited to be making a third series of Aussie Salvage Squad, a uniquely Australian series, which has attracted a passionate global audience,” he said.