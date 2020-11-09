Miah Madden, Georgia May-Davis, Sana’a Shaik, Mercy Cornwall and newcomer Aubri Ibrag lead the cast of Network 10/Netflix’s teen mystery drama Dive Club, now shooting in Port Douglas.

Joining them is model Joshua Heuston in his screen debut, as well as Alexander Grant and Joseph Spanti.

The Steve Jaggi Company series follows four 16-year-olds who are skilled divers: Maddie (Madden), Lauren (Davis), Anna (Ibrag) and Stevie (Shaik).

After a cyclone, Lauren, the group’s charismatic trailblazer, goes missing. With the mystery of her disappearance, the arrival of a new friend, Izzie (Cornwall) and suspicious holes in the official investigation, the girls are plunged into a desperate search of their own that raises more questions the deeper they dive.

Netflix co-commissioned the show with Network 10, who has the first window in Australia.

Steve Jaggi is the showrunner and series creator, producing with Spencer McLaren, with Kelly Son Hing and Kylie Pascoe co-producing.

The three directors for the 12-episode series have worked on previous Jaggi productions: Hayley MacFarlane (Swimming for Gold), Rhiannon Bannenberg (Rip Tide) and Christine Luby (This Little Love of Mine).

They shoot from scripts by Georgia Harrison, Adrian Powers, Claire Harris and newcomer Caera Bradshaw.

Among the heads of department are production designer, Joe Tieman, cinematographers Tony O’Loughlan and Sam Chatterjee, costume designer Stephanie Bannenberg and make-up designer Eve Gelis.

“Dive Club is a culmination of a lot of hard work and Imagineering from an incredibly talented group of writers and filmmakers. Every detail has been meticulously planned – from Cape Mercy’s colourful history through to each costume and prop seen on screen – all with the objective of creating a unique series which will captive audiences around the globe,” Jaggi said.

Impressively, Dive Club marks the fourth production for The Steve Jaggi Company since the pandemic began, having already wrapped three features in This Little Love of Mine, Kidnapped and The Dog Days of Christmas. Each shot in Queensland.

Screen Australia and Screen Queensland have supported the production, which is expected to be inject $8 million into the state economy and create 110 jobs for cast and crew.

Network 10 EP Drew Jarvis said: “Network 10 is extremely proud to continue its commitment to entertainment for younger audiences with Dive Club, a daring series that is unlike anything we have produced for this space before. It’s an intriguing adventure created specifically for contemporary teen viewers, and we’re confident they will seek it out across our various platforms.”

Post will be handled by Brisbane-based Serve Chilled.