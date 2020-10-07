Donna Chang joins SBS as scripted development exec

Donna Chang.

Donna Chang is set to join SBS as a development executive, working across the broadcaster’s scripted slate.

Starting next week and reporting into the acting head of scripted Amanda Duthie, Chang will take a leading role in developing the SBS’s pipeline of commissions across long-form drama, short-form and feature initiatives.

Donna joins from Lingo Pictures, where she has worked since 2018 as head of development. Prior to that, she was a development executive at Screen Australia, and spent several years working in the as a production executive for Ridley Scott’s Scott Free.

Duthie said: “It is exciting as we exit the COVID cloud to be gearing up with commissioned content across the slate and welcoming the exceptional talents of Donna Chang to the SBS team. With big plans for SBS across features, short form and prime time series, Donna brings experience and sensitivity in developing outstanding fiction, demonstrated by her work in Australia and overseas.”

Chang said: “It’s been a dream of mine to work in the nexus of screen and inclusivity. There is a real audience hunger for authentic, distinctive storytelling from underrepresented communities, and I’m elated to be joining the SBS Scripted team at this critical time. I look forward to supporting creators in making world-class content.”

SBS is currently in production on comedy-drama The Unusual Suspects, from Aquarius Films, with other upcoming commissions including Goalpost’s New Gold Mountain, and short-form drama The Tailings for SBS on Demand.

