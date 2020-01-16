Early bird entries open for ADG Awards

Early bird entries are now open for the Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG) Awards but be quick as they close next Monday.

There will be 21 categories this year with the addition of Best Direction in a Short Animation Film.

Advertisement

The majority of early bird entries will get a $30 discount (submission fees vary based on the category). Nominations will be announced in April and the ceremony will be held on May 11.

The awards encompass feature film, documentary, television, subscription Video on Demand, commercial, short film, animation, online and music video.

To be eligible, all work must have screened publicly for the first time between July 1 2018 and December 31 2019. The exception is student films where the project needs only to have been completed within these dates.

Award applicants must be financial ADG members. Regular submissions are open until March 24.

To submit entries or for further information go here.

The 21 categories in the 2020 ADG Awards are:

1) Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget $1 million or over)

2) Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget under $1 million)

3) Best Direction in a Short Film

4) Best Direction in a Student Film

5) Best Direction in a Documentary Feature

6) Best Direction in a Documentary Series

7) Best Direction in a Documentary Short Subject

8) Best Direction in a Film made for TV or SVOD

9) Best Direction in a Children’s TV or SVOD Drama Program episode

10) Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series episode

11) Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Serial episode

12) Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Mini Series

13) Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Comedy Program episode

14) Best Direction in an Online Drama Series

15) Best Direction in an Online Comedy Series

16) Best Direction in a Short Animation Film

17) Best Direction in an Animation Project

18) Best Direction in Commercial Content

19) Best Direction in a Commercial Advertisement

20) Best Direction in a Music Video

21) Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Title

.