Stan’s upcoming eight-part drama Eden is set in an idyllic coastal town, where the disappearance of a young woman triggers a devastating chain of events which lay bare the dark and hidden secrets of the town.

The Every Cloud Productions/Balloon Entertainment series boasts a cast that includes BeBe Bettencourt, Sophie Wilde, Keiynan Lonsdale, Cody Fern, Christopher James Baker, Samuel Johnson, Rachael Blake, Leeanna Walsman, Simon Lyndon and Maggie Kirkpatrick.

Created by Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox together with Skins creator Bryan Elsley, Eden is produced by Fiona McConaghy and directed by John Curran, Mirrah Foulkes and Peter Andrikidis. All eight episodes of the series are shot by award-winning cinematographer Geoffrey Hall.



Major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. Financed with support from all3media International who is the global distribution partner.

Stan is expected to announce the premiere date soon.