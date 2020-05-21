Elements Post Production at the forefront of creativity

Elements Post Production (Byron Bay) strives to be at the forefront of creativity, delivering to the highest industry standards with 4K + capabilities. Offering in-studio EDIT, VFX, COLOUR and remote grading through Sohonet or Streambox for both long and short-form projects . Work

onsite or offsite – you decide.

Colourist, Billy Wychgel, has over 20 years experience and is trusted and sought after for his

creative and technical approach to cater to each individual project. Across the board of;

commercials, online content, features, independent films, and documentaries; custom-built

machines in the Linux grading facilities, enables high speeds with live playback. This entire

pipeline, with Cumulus VFX , ensures end to end highest standards without compromise.

The collective industry experience and passion for quality is what drives the team of founders

William Gammon, Billy Wychgel and Gabrielle Joosten forward, giving equal attention to large

and small projects.

“I cannot speak highly enough about the collaboration with Elements Post and Cumulus VFX in

making 2040. The engaged discussions with the team about what our future may look like,

leading to watching those discussions come to life, was a real highlight of the filmmaking

process. Their passion and commitment to the realisation of the vision, has helped make the

film what it is. I look forward to many more engaged discussions with them in the years ahead.”

– Damon Gameau, Director

William Gammon (Founder/Cumulus VFX Supervisor), has gained the respect and trust of many Australian and international clients. Solutions focussed, he has overcome crucial challenges of the Visual Effects industry building a unique offering for both his staff and clients. Presenting a diverse range of services, from proprietary tools such as ‘Syclone’ through to Elements Post Production.

Billy Wychgel (Founder/Colourist) holds a formidable reputation in the industry and impressive

portfolio which includes Oscar-winning spectacles in particular; Lord of The Rings and

independent favourites such as The Daughter, Hounds of Love and Baby Teeth; rich and

diverse feature documentaries which transport to another place and time like; Sherpa,

Mountain, and 2040; to an array of high-end commercials, music clips, and art projects.

Gabrielle Joosten (Founder/Producer) holds over two decades of experience in Australia, The

Netherlands, and Paris. Her passion for producing exceptional content – surpassing creative

boundaries, has left her mark on overseeing commercials for brands such as; Nike and Adidas

and multiple feature films, documentaries, TV series, high-end TV commercials, and innovative

visual content.

Together, with over two decades of extensive experience, the team at Elements Post

Production is deeply passionate about bringing pictures to life, enabling creative vision to be

delivered to the highest quality. In the current global climate, Elements Post Production has

responded to recent demands with remote grading capabilities and a team of offsite VFX artists

ready, giving you the confidence, knowing your project will be delivered without compromise

and on schedule.

Onsite and offsite services and facilities for

● EDIT

● VFX

● COLOUR

To see our work visit:

https://www.elementspost.co

https://www.cumulusvfx.com/elements

Work by Billy Wychgel: Commercial work & Feature work

For more information or requirements please contact:

gabrielle@elementspost.co and renata@elementspost.co

