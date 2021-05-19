Melbourne-based private film finance group Elevate Production Finance has hired Shana Levine as head of production investment.

Levine joins other recent recruits in London-based film financier and producer Charles Auty, who is COO, and Brisbane-based entertainment and finance lawyer Ted Cawrey, who is as head of legal and business affairs.

EPF MD Craig McMahon said Levine’s appointment would now mean the company could provide “superior end-to-end service to productions”.

Since launching in 2017, Elevate has helped fund a number of Australian and international films, including George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing; Rich Lee’s War Of The Worlds starring Eva Longoria; Liam-Neeson starrer Blacklight; Sophia Banks’ debut feature Black Site; and Film Nation’s Misanthrope, directed by Damián Szifron.

During the height of COVID-19, the company, which is backed by Australian and international institutions and private equity, reassessed its protocols to provide debt funding to productions despite the pandemic.

EPF cash flows the Producer Offsets and other government rebates, tax credits and incentives as well as lending against distribution guarantees, sales agent advances, pre-sales and gap finance.

Levine brings to the company experience as a producer, EP and commissioner, with recent credits including consulting producer on Anthony Hayes’ Stan feature Gold; co-producer on Tyler Atkins’ Bosch and Rockit and EP of Catriona McKenzie’s Pemulwuy, in late stage development. She has also produced and executive produced Charlie & Boots, Till Human Voices Wake Us and Chasing Asylum.

Most recently Levine has been an original films and content strategy consultant for Stan. She has also worked as an investment manager and a senior lawyer for Screen Australia, across projects such as The Dry, Ride Like A Girl, Relic, Storm Boy, Picnic at Hanging Rock, Safe Harbour, Romper Stomper, Miss Fisher, Five Bedrooms, Stateless, Safe Harbour, The Gloaming, Tomorrow when The War Began, The Unlisted, The Bureau of Magical Things, and Bluey.

Levine said she was excited to begin her new role, particularly in light of the impending uplift of the TV Producer Offset from 20 to 30 per cent in July.

“I am thrilled to be joining Elevate, especially at such an exciting time for the company, with its impressive upcoming and recent slate of projects and its capacity for growth – particularly in light of recent announcements, including keeping the feature film offset at 40 per cent.’

“I am also excited by Elevate’s capacity to lend to projects that are likely to be eligible for 30 per cent… which is a first in this market.”