Elisabeth Moss to play the lead in Daina Reid’s ‘Run Rabbit Run’

Elisabeth Moss (Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock).

Elisabeth Moss is set to re-team with The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid in the supernatural thriller Run Rabbit Run.

Scripted by Hannah Kent, the modern-day ghost story will follow Moss’ Sarah, a fertility doctor who is disturbed by the increasingly strange behaviour of her daughter Mia.

As a result, she must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.

Carver Films’ Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw, who came up with the original idea, will produce. The international sales agent/co-financier XYZ Films will launch pre-sales at the virtual Cannes Film Market this month.

Moss will also produce alongside her partner Lindsey McManus. XYZ will finance as part of its new $100 million fund with Helsinki-based venture capital firm IPR.VC, in conjunction with Screen Australia, Film Victoria and the South Australian Film Corp. Umbrella Entertainment will distribute in Australasia.

Screen Australia announced production funding for the project last year after it received development funding from the Gender Matters Brilliant Stories initiative.

The plan is to shoot in Melbourne and, pending the lifting of travel restrictions, South Australia, later this year. Bonnie Elliott is the DOP.

McLeish tells IF she is working with insurers and investors to try to resolve the issue of the COVID-19 insurance risk.

Casting director Allison Meadows has found a girl to play seven-year-old Mia, yet to be announced.

McLeish met XYZ Films’ co-founder Nate Bolotin at Sundance, where Natalie Erika James’ Relic produced by Carver Films had its world premiere.

“Nate read the script and very quickly jumped on board,” Anna says. Carver Films previously collaborated with Reid on the SBS drama Sunshine.

After starring in Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man, Moss will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Taiki Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.

Reid directed multiple episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, earning her first Emmy nomination last year, plus HBO’s The Outsider and Amazon’s Upload.

