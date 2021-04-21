Perth’s cobblestone streets and heritage buildings will form the London setting for Callan Durlik’s directorial debut It Only Takes A Night.

Set to begin shooting in early May, the romantic comedy follows four best friends on a girl’s night out who end up learning to own their worth, redefine their destinies, and support each other despite their differences.

Eliza Taylor leads a cast that includes George Pullar, Sana’a Shaik, Arielle Carver-O’Neill, Charles Grounds, and Jaime Ureta, with Western Australian Academy of Performing Art’s (WAAPA) Ana Ika making her feature debut.

Having penned the script, Durlik will also produce the privately-financed film with Josh Horneman of Rookies Ambush (The Naked Wanderer), Megan Wynn of Wynn Media (The Invisible Man), and Kara Pisconeri of Star Shadow Media.

Taylor, who is also onboard as an executive producer, said the project appealed to her on multiple levels.

“I am so humbled to have the opportunity to produce a film that not only elevates the female voice but showcases Australian actors and film makers,” she said.

Durlik previously wrote the script forThe Naked Wanderer, which starred John Cleese.