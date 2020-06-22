Emerging writer/producer Kate Fox prepares two comedy webseries

Kate Fox.

After serving as location coordinator on Stan’s The Gloaming and location manager on season 4 of the ABC’s Rosehaven, Kate Fox aims to take her career to the next level with two comedy webseries.

Screen Tasmania is funding the development of GASP, with Rosehaven’s Shaun Wilson attached to direct, and Papped.

Fox, a former journalist at Pacific Magazines, has written a rough Bible/series outline for GASP (6 x 8′), which stands for Grammar and Spelling Police.

The plot centres on a a fictional task force within the real police, who enforce the correct use of the English language. Wilson will also be part of the writing team together with Ben Morton, Emesha Rudolf and Pip Kennedy.

Papped (6 x 5′) will star Jane Hamilton-Foster as Jane, a paparazzi photographer in a male-dominated industry. She’s also an actor waiting for her big break.

Post-COVID-19, Tasmania becomes a bucket list travel destination, with many celebrities visiting. Jane needs to pay the rent and after capturing an image of a celeb in a compromising position and being offered money for it, she sees an opportunity to exploit to make ends meet – while struggling with the morality and guilt associated with it.

Fox and co-writer Hamilton-Foster are developing the series with Sue Clothier, who launched production company Utopia last year with Transmission Films’ Andrew Mackie and Richard Payten.

After starting out as a production assistant, researcher and writer for the Seven Network’s Sydney Weekender program, Fox spent nearly a decade at Pacific Magazines.

Since moving to Hobart five years ago, she has worked as a TVC producer and copywriter and social media producer for the ABC in addition to the gigs on The Gloaming and Rosehaven.

In 2018 she was the only one from Tasmania included in Screen Producers Australia’s Ones to Watch mentoring program alongside such talent as Cody Greenwood, Jessica Carrera, Laura Clelland, Lester Francois, Rachael Wegener, Taylor Litton-Strain, Tom Phillips and Tsu Shan Chambers.

.