Animal Logic group head of legal and business affairs Emma Drummond and KOJO Studios managing director Dale Roberts have been announced as new members of the Ausfilm board.

It comes following the departure of deputy chair Zareh Nalbandian, CEO of Animal Logic, after nine years of service, and Tony Clark, Rising Sun Pictures managing director, who was on the board for 12 years.

Drummond has experience across a variety of different sectors in Australia and the UK, including international film and TV financing, animation and visual effects, intellectual property, media and technology, banking and finance, and commercial law.

She said she was honoured to have the opportunity to use her knowledge and experience in supporting the work of Ausfilm and its members.

“Ausfilm’s work is culturally and economically important to the ongoing sustainability of Australia’s creative industries in a competitive global marketplace,” she said.

Roberts has been a director and board member at KOJO Studios since first joining the company in 1996 and has since held numerous senior management positions at the company.

He was appointed managing [artner in June 2011, CEO in January 2013, and in July 2019 was appointed managing director. He is also a member of the Young Presidents Organisation (YPO), a global network of CEOs with approximately 24,000 members across 130 countries.

Sam Mostyn.

Speaking about his appointment, Roberts said he was grateful to join the Ausfilm board as a representative of the members and champion the country’s screen industry on the international stage.

“I hope to provide some insight and experience into how our members are evolving their business strategies and operating models to be best placed to flourish in the years ahead,” he said.

The Ausfilm board includes Sam Mostyn (chair), John Hughes (Fox Studios Australia), Lynne Benzie (Village Roadshow Studios), and Nerissa Kavanagh (Blackbird VFX), as well as screen agency board members Graeme Mason (Screen Australia), Caroline Pitcher (Film Victoria), Grainne Brunsdon (Screen NSW), Kylie Munnich (Screen Queensland), Rikki Lea Bestall (Screenwest) and Kate Croser (South Australian Film Corporation).

Mostyn said both Drummond and Roberts brought a great deal of expertise and experience to the board.

“Emma has exceptional broad sector experience, across government and commercial roles, operating across global jurisdictions in the media, tech and entertainment industries, and brings a wealth of insight across business affairs and government incentive programs,” she said.

“Dale is a creative and strategic business executive who has been integral in the growth and success of KOJO Studios over the past two decades.”

Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks paid tribute to the board’s departing members for their many years of dedicated service.

“Tony and Zareh have been long-serving and valued supporters of the Australian film and TV industry, and as members of the Ausfilm board,” she said.

“On behalf of Ausfilm members, we sincerely thank them for their outstanding contribution, dedicated commitment to the membership of Ausfilm, the industry, Ausfilm’s governance, and strategy, and the success of the organisation over many years.”

Roberts and Drummond commenced their board terms in August.