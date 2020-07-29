Emmy nods for Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and more
Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education’.
A raft of Aussies have been nominated for Emmy Awards this year, including Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Sarah Snook, Hannah Gadsby, writer Tony McNamara and cinematographer Greig Fraser.
For the second year running, Gadsby earned two nods, with her Netflix stand-up special Douglas nominated for Outstanding Variety Special and Writing for a Variety Special. Gadsby won the same writing category last year with her special Nanette.
Jackman has been recognised for his portrayal of corrupt school superintendent Frank Tassone in HBO film Bad Education, earning a nod for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He will compete against Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True), Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Jeremy Irons (Watchman).
Blanchett has been nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance as Phyllis Schlafly in FX’s Mrs. America, vying with Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Octavia Spencer (Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), and Regina King (Watchman).
Collette is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Netflix’s Unbelievable, while Snook is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her performance as Shiv Roy in HBO’s Succession.
McNamara has been nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for Hulu’s The Great, while Fraser and colleague Baz Idoine are up for Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) for their work on Disney+’s The Mandalorian.
From across the ditch, Kiwi director Jessica Hobbs has been nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for her work on the third season of The Crown, and Taika Waititi’s turn as assassin droid 1G-11 in The Mandalorian will see him vie for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.
FX’s What We Do In The Shadows, created by Jemaine Clement and a spin-off of Waititi’s 2014 mockumentary by the same name, was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as nods for writing, production design, casting, single-camera editing and sound editing.
Overall, HBO’s Watchmen received the most nominations with 26, followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Ozark (18), Succession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt’s Creek (15), Saturday Night Live (15) and The Crown (13).
Netflix shows earned a record 160 nominations, smashing a record previously held by HBO with 137 nominations in 2019.
HBO had the second-most nominations with 107, followed by NBC with 47, ABC with 36 and FX with 33.
The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on September 20 US time, screened here on FOX Arena September 21 from 10.00am.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Bad Education • HBO • HBO Films in association with Automatik, Sight Unseen and Slater Hall Productions
Hugh Jackman as Frank Tassone
Hollywood • Netflix • Netflix
Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman
I Know This Much Is True • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Willi Hill Productions and FilmNation Entertainment
Mark Ruffalo as Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey
Normal People • Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Paul Mescal as Connell
Watchmen • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Little Fires Everywhere • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine
Kerry Washington as Mia Warren
Mrs. America • FX Networks • FX Productions
Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly
Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker • Netflix • SpringHill Entertainment and Wonder Street in association with Warner Bros. Television
Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker
Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Shira Haas as Esther Shapiro
Watchmen • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Regina King as Angela Abar / Sister Night
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Hollywood • Netflix • Netflix
Holland Taylor as Miss Kincaid
Mrs. America • FX Networks • FX Productions
Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm
Mrs. America • FX Networks • FX Productions
Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug
Mrs. America • FX Networks • FX Productions
Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan
Unbelievable • Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Toni Collette as Detective Grace Rasmussen
Watchmen • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
Laura Dern as Renata Klein
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Samira Wiley as Moira
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens
Ozark • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore
Succession • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Thandie Newton as Maeve
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS • WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill • Netflix • Embassy Row
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah • Netflix • Push It Productions
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle, Written by
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment
Hannah Gadsby, Written by
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment
John Mulaney, Written by Marika Sawyer, Written by
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything • Netflix • Jax Media
Patton Oswalt, Written by
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment
Seth Meyers, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Good Place • Whenever You’re Ready • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Michael Schur, Written by
The Great • The Great • Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television
Tony McNamara, Written by
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Daniel Levy, Written by
Schitt’s Creek • The Presidential Suite • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
David West Read, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Collaboration • FX Networks • FX Productions
Sam Johnson, Written by Chris Marcil, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Ghosts • FX Networks • FX Productions
Paul Simms, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • On The Run • FX Networks • FX Productions
Stefani Robinson, Written by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The End Of The F***ing World • Episode 2 • Netflix • Clerkenwell Films / Dominic Buchanan Productions
Benedict Spence, Director of Photography
Homecoming • Giant • Prime Video • Universal Cable Productions, LLC, Amazon Studios
Jas Shelton, ASC, Director of Photography
Insecure • Lowkey Happy • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Kira Kelly, Director of Photography
Insecure • Lowkey Lost • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
