Emmy nods for Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and more

Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education’.

A raft of Aussies have been nominated for Emmy Awards this year, including Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Sarah Snook, Hannah Gadsby, writer Tony McNamara and cinematographer Greig Fraser.

For the second year running, Gadsby earned two nods, with her Netflix stand-up special Douglas nominated for Outstanding Variety Special and Writing for a Variety Special. Gadsby won the same writing category last year with her special Nanette.

Jackman has been recognised for his portrayal of corrupt school superintendent Frank Tassone in HBO film Bad Education, earning a nod for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He will compete against Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True), Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Jeremy Irons (Watchman).

Blanchett has been nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance as Phyllis Schlafly in FX’s Mrs. America, vying with Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Octavia Spencer (Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), and Regina King (Watchman).

Collette is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Netflix’s Unbelievable, while Snook is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her performance as Shiv Roy in HBO’s Succession.

McNamara has been nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for Hulu’s The Great, while Fraser and colleague Baz Idoine are up for Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) for their work on Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

From across the ditch, Kiwi director Jessica Hobbs has been nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for her work on the third season of The Crown, and Taika Waititi’s turn as assassin droid 1G-11 in The Mandalorian will see him vie for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

FX’s What We Do In The Shadows, created by Jemaine Clement and a spin-off of Waititi’s 2014 mockumentary by the same name, was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as nods for writing, production design, casting, single-camera editing and sound editing.

Overall, HBO’s Watchmen received the most nominations with 26, followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Ozark (18), Succession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt’s Creek (15), Saturday Night Live (15) and The Crown (13).

Netflix shows earned a record 160 nominations, smashing a record previously held by HBO with 137 nominations in 2019.

HBO had the second-most nominations with 107, followed by NBC with 47, ABC with 36 and FX with 33.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on September 20 US time, screened here on FOX Arena September 21 from 10.00am.

