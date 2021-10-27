Daizy Gedeon’s Enough! Lebanon’s Darkest Hour will open in cinemas December 1.

Winner of the Movie That Matters Award, the film tackles many of Lebanon’s challenging issues, including the 2019 October Revolution and the global social justice movement that was triggered among the millions of Lebanese diaspora.

Shot over four years, there are exclusive interviews with many of the key political leaders at the time, including former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, former Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, prominent Hezbollah minister, Mohammed Fneich, c entral bank governor Riad Salameh, former Director General of the Ministry of Finance, Alain Bifani and several of the country’s leading powerbrokers including MP Gebran Bassil.

Gedeon’s documentary is also the first about Lebanon to be released since the 2020 Beirut port explosion, which killed 211 people and left 300,000 homeless and caused more than $15 billion in damage.

Justin Hanrahan is the cinematographer, Marcus D’Arcy the editor and the score was composed by Georges Tomb.

Enough! Lebanon’s Darkest Hour will be distributed via FanForce.