Entertainment Assist launches free mental health webinar series

In order to support the creative industries during the COVID-19 crisis, charity Entertainment Assist has launched a free series of mental health support webinars.

The webinars have been developed with the understanding thousands of people in the entertainment industry have lost jobs and income as a result of the pandemic. They are an expansion of the Entertainment Assist mental health training programs and information sessions that were provided in workplaces and institutions prior to the current crisis.

Entertainment Assist general manager Julia Edwards said support for industry workers at this time was vital, and the organisation is lobbying state and federal governments to provide free access to mental health services for industry.

“The financial hardship so many are facing has added to the strain on the mental wellbeing of these workers. We have recognised the need for urgent assistance and these free webinars are designed to provide important support, focusing on self-care and helping through these very stressful times,” she said.

“It is estimated half a million people across the industry have been affected by the crisis, many with no work or income. Now is the time to take care of ourselves, and to look out for friends, family and colleagues experiencing such uncertainty in our lives,”

“The webinars provide 24/7 access for workers in a time when we are unable to deliver our training and information sessions. They have been developed with members of the Australian Entertainment industry who understand the industry in which people are five times more likely to suffer depression than the general population,” Julia said.

Topics in the free webinar series all relate to mental health and wellbeing and include:

Finance

Sleep

Healthy Habits

Staying Connected

To access the series, visit www.entertainmentassist.org.au