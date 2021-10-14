Entertainment communications agency Organic is expanding to the Asia-Pacific region, with ex-Roadshow Films senior publicist Annabelle Gigliotti to lead the local office.

Based in Sydney, the new arm – dubbed Organic Pacific – will join established headquarters in London and Los Angeles, offering publicity and social media expertise for content creators and distributors in film, television and gaming.

The unique multi-territory network aims to give Organic Pacific capability to operate in conjunction with Organic’s established international team, led by Kirsty Langsdale from Organic North America, and Organic’s UK headquarters, to provide on the ground 24/7 international publicity services to Organic’s current client base, as well as being able to offer domestic services for clients located within APAC region.

Organic Pacific services will include local and international publicity; unit production publicity; corporate representation; film and television festival representation; digital activations; social media management; creative asset design and production; influencer strategy; event media management, event and experiential production and tour management services.

Gigliotti will sit under Caragh Cook, Organic managing director Caragh Cook, based in London and work closely with managing partner Tristan Woods-Scawen and global SVP Langsdale. Locally, Gigliotti will report to Havas Group PR (Red Havas, One Green Bean) CEO Simone Gupta.

“The influx of international productions and increased funding for the entertainment sector has seen exponential growth in the Australian and New Zealand market over the past several years, fuelling the unique creativity of our local content makers,” said Gigliotti.

“Organic is internationally recognised as market leader in the field and Organic Pacific is poised to offer their model of world class communications services to the ANZ arts and entertainment industry.”

Cook said: “Organic has a 15-year long track record for providing world standard communications services to the entertainment industry. We have evolved from a small team of around a dozen when I joined the agency 10 years ago, into a richly diverse and truly international team of over 50 entertainment comms experts, capable of servicing domestic publicity in the UK, US and Australia and NZ as well as global publicity from offices that span three time zones.

“I am really excited to welcome Annabelle to the team. She has a deep understanding of the entertainment industry across all three regions, having been a leading publicist in London and LA previously, and I am thrilled that she has decided to join us to help launch Organic in a market that is bursting with talent and producing outstanding content. We are looking forward to replicating the growth that our London-based team – and more recently our LA-based team – has experienced.”

Organic’s current and recent projects across film and TV include two See-Saw Films features, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Florian Zeller’s The Son, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, Marvel’s Hawkeye and The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Baba Fett for Disney+.

Organic’s clients include: Altitude, Apple TV+, Array, Britbox, BRON Studios, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Dogwoof, Disney+, Edinburgh TV Festival, Embankment Films, House Productions, Lionsgate, MUBI, Netflix, Pathe, Picturehouse, Red Planet Pictures, Shudder, Sky Cinema, Sky Atlantic, Sister Pictures, Studiocanal, UKTV, Universal Content Group, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. YouTube & YouTube Kids.