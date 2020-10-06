EQ Media and ABC Commercial partner on ‘The Time Traveller’s Guide to the Galaxy’

Professor Alan Duffy.

ABC Commercial will launch international sales on the EQ Media Group’s The Time Traveller’s Guide to the Galaxy at this month’s virtual MIPCOM market.

Commissioned by the ABC, the six-part HD series envisions the discovery of an Earth-like planet in another solar system and examines how the space industry would travel there and/or explore it and determine if life exists.

Presented and hosted by Professor Alan Duffy, an astrophysicist at Swinburne University, the show was developed in-house at EQ Media by head of factual David Alrich, general manager Brendan Dahill and series producer Justin Corbett.

Alrich tells IF the concept was sparked by various factors including NASA’s challenge to send a manned expedition to Mars by 2030; Elon Musk’s work in creating re-useable rockets and his determination to take humanity into a space-based future; and plans by the research and engineering project Breakthrough Starshot, which was launched by Yuri Milner, Stephen Hawking and Mark Zuckerberg, to send a probe to other solar systems.

Another motivation is studies at a number of international universities to find exoplanets (planets outside our solar system) in the so-called ‘Goldilocks Zone’ – the orbital area around a sun that can support life.

“In the last 20 years we have gone from zero known planets to billions… and some 20 per cent of those found could be ‘earth-like,'” he said.

The series features interviews with leading lights in rocket science, astrophysics and space technology from around the world.

Dahill said: “We are delighted to be partnering with ABC Commercial. Science and adventure are part of the DNA of EQ Media and this series will tell you everything you have ever wanted to know about space but were afraid to ask.”

Jessica Ellis, head of ABC content sales and distribution, added: “The Time Traveller’s Guide to the Galaxy is an excellent example of the high-quality, original factual production that sits within our robust portfolio of award-winning television content.

“This kind of programming is very much in demand in the current market and we’re thrilled to be launching this ground-breaking Australian series at MIPCOM 2020.”

