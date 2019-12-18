Erin Stam to lead Ausfilm’s Los Angeles office

Erin Stam.

Ausfilm has appointed former Film Victoria and Screenwest development executive Erin Stam as Los Angeles-based executive vice president of international production.

Advertisement

Stam will take up the post on January 9, taking over from Kate Marks who was named CEO following the departure of Debra Richards, who joined Netflix.

The Boston-born Stam has been an entertainment consultant and content producer since leaving Film Victoria where she spent two years as senior development executive.

Before that she was a development exec at Screenwest for a year. Earlier she served as senior VP of production at Participant Media and Spyglass Entertainment.

In the new role she will lead Ausfilm’s LA team with a focus on continuing to attract international production to Australia, marketing Australia’s production tax incentives, promoting the country as a screen destination and matching Australian creative teams with US executives through Ausfilm’s B2B Connect program.

Marks said Stam’s extensive experience and understanding of both the North American market and the Australian screen industry make her a “fantastic fit” for the LA based role.

“A key focus for this position is understanding that Ausfilm is a truly collaborative and partnerships driven organisation representing both government and the Australian screen industry,” she said.

“Erin is familiar with Australia’s capability as a world-class production hub for international film and television work. She is also acutely across Australia’s offerings in infrastructure capacity, crew, VFX, post-production and screen services.”

Stam said: “Having worked in the Australian screen sector over the past several years, I have truly admired the advances that Kate and the Ausfilm team have made and I am humbled to join the organisation.

“I’m looking forward to diving into this opportunity to continue to drive production throughout the country, build new relationships and work with Ausfilm members on the ground in Los Angeles.”

.