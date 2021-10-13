Essie Davis and Leah Purcell will battle it out in the best performance by an actress category at next month’s Asia Pacific Screen Awards, while Nitram lead Caleb Landry Jones and Australian/Afghan film When Pomegranates Howl are also among the nominees.

Films from Japan and the Islamic Republic of Iran lead the field for this year’s awards with six nominations each. Two films, both winners at Cannes this year, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car and Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero (Ghahreman), have garnered the most nominations, with both films up for the same four categories – Best Feature Film, Achievement in Directing, Best Screenplay and Best Performance by an Actor.

Purcell gets the nod for The Drovers Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, for which she was also director and writer, with Davis recognised for her role in Gaysorn Thavat’s debut feature The Justice of Bunny King.

Jones, with whom Davis appears opposite in Nitram, will be hoping he can add to his best performance by an actor award at July’s Cannes Film Festival for his work in Justin Kurzel’s chilling portrait of the gunman who committed the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania.

Rounding out the Australian contingent is Granaz Moussavi’s When Pomegranates Howl, which is up for Best Youth Feature Film. Shot on the streets of Kabul in Afghanistan, the film follows a nine-year-old boy who dreams of stardom, with the significance of this work is brought into sharp focus following the recent events in that country.

Moussavi, who lives in Melbourne, will also appear on a panel at the accompanying Asia Pacific Screen Forum. She will be joined by Iraqi Kurdistan filmmaker Shawkat Amin Korki, US director Rachel Leah Jones and researcher and critic Sam Ho for Filmmaking in Hostile Environments, which Professor Peter Greste will moderate.

Other Australian speakers at the forum include Purcell, who is set to appear alongside Indonesian screenwriter Eka Kurniawan and New Zealand writer Briar Grace-Smith in a session entitled From Page To Screen: Adaptations for Film, which will explore the process of development for writing, direction and producing.

Elsewhere, Sydney-based indiVisual films director/producer Ana Tiwary will be joined by Fijian writer/director Vilsoni Hereniko and Vietnamese-French film director Tran Anh Hung in examining how to navigate the demands of production to deliver authentic stories in cultural and diaspora film as part of the Maintaining Authenticity In Production panel.

Nitram producer and GoodThings Productions founder Nick Batzias is set to discuss informal and formal co-production strategies at the Creativity and Financing panel, which also includes Indonesian producer Meiske Taurisia, while Madman Entertainment managing director Paul Wiegard will speak at the Meet the Sales Agents component.

Overall, the six-day forum will include more than 30 expert industry speakers from 17 countries.

Asia Pacific Screen Academy chair Tracey Vieira said the event was rich in talent and diversity.

“The opportunity for screenmakers to hear from some of the world’s top decision-makers for festivals, sales agents, broadcasters, and distributors provides unprecedented access to these gate-keepers to reach an audience, and provides an insight into how these decisions are made,” she said.

“APSA continues to identify, support and amplify the careers of emerging storytellers throughout the Asia Pacific, with 18 of the 38 nominated films by first or second feature directors, and the annual presentation of the Young Cinema Award in partnership with NETPAC and GFS. The Forum presents specially crafted events to speak directly to these emerging voices.”

The 3rd Asia Pacific Screen Forum will be held from November 11-16 on the Gold Coast, with the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards to be held on November 11.

Full list of nominees:

BEST FEATURE FILM



A Hero (Ghahreman)

Islamic Republic of Iran, Francewri

Directed by Asghar FARHADI

Produced by Asghar FARHADI, Alexandre MALLET-GUY



A Night of Knowing Nothing

India, France

Directed by Payal KAPADIA

Produced by Thomas HAKIM, Julien GRAFF, Ranabir DAS



Drive My Car

Japan

Directed by Ryusuke HAMAGUCHI

Produced by Teruhisa YAMAMOTO



The Pencil (Prostoy karandash)

Russian Federation

Directed by Natalya NAZAROVA

Produced by Maxim DASHKIN, Anna VON DZIEMBOWSKA, Boris FRUMIN, Danil FERBIKOV, Denis KOVALEVSKIY



There is No Evil (Sheytan vojud nadarad)

Islamic Republic of Iran, Czech Republic, Germany

Directed by Mohammad RASOULOF

Produced by Mohammad RASOULOF, Kaveh FARNAM, Farzad PAK



BEST YOUTH FEATURE FILM



Brother’s Keeper (Okul Tıraşı)

Turkey, Romania

Directed by Ferit KARAHAN

Produced by Kanat DOĞRAMACI



Moving On (Nam-mae-wui Yeo-reum-bam)

Republic of Korea

Directed by YOON Dan-bi

Produced by YOON Dan-bi, KIM Gi-hyeon



Scales (Sayidat Al Bahr)

Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia

Directed by Shahad AMEEN

Produced by R Paul MILLER, Stephen STRACHAN, Rula NASSER



Voices in the Wind (Kaze no Denwa)

Japan

Directed by Nobuhiro SUWA

Produced by Eiji IZUMI



When Pomegranates Howl

Afghanistan, Australia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Netherlands

Directed by Granaz MOUSSAVI

Produced by Granaz MOUSSAVI, Baheer WARDAK, Marzieh VAFAMEHR, Christine WILLIAMS



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM



Beauty Water (Gigigoegoe Seonghyeongsu)

Republic of Korea

Directed by CHO Kyung-hun

Produced by JEON Byung-jin



Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (Gyoko no Nikuko-chan)

Japan

Directed by Ayumu WATANABE

Produced by Sanma AKASHIYA, Eiko TANAKA, Shu KAMIGASO, Mitsugu YAMADA



The Knight and The Princess

Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Directed by Bashir EL DEEK, Ibrahim MOUSA

Produced by Alabbas BIN ALABBAS



The Nose or The Conspiracy of Mavericks (Nos ili zagovor netakikh)

Russian Federation

Directed by Andrey KHRZHANOVSKY

Produced by Andrey KHRZHANOVSKY



Where is Anne Frank

Belgium

Directed by Ari FOLMAN

Produced by Jani THILTGES, Yves KUGELMANN, Ari FOLMAN, Alexander RODNYANSKY



BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM



Gorbachev. Heaven

Latvia, Czech Republic

Directed by Vitaly MANSKY

Produced by Natalia MANSKAIA, Filip REMUNDA, Vít KLUSÁK



Miguel’s War (Aanaf Hob)

Lebanon, Spain, Germany

Directed by Eliane RAHEB

Produced by Eliane RAHEB



Sabaya

Sweden

Directed by Hogir HIRORI

Produced by Antonio RUSSO MERENDA, Hogir HIRORI



The Devil’s Drivers

Lebanon, Qatar, France, Germany

Directed by Mohammed ABUGETH, Daniel CARSENTY

Produced by Daniel CARSENTY, Felix BLUM



Writing With Fire

India

Directed by Rintu THOMAS, Sushmit GHOSH

Produced by Sushmit GHOSH, Rintu THOMAS



ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING



Asghar FARHADI for A Hero (Ghahreman)

Islamic Republic of Iran, France



Dea KULUMBEGASHVILI for Beginning (Dasatskisi)

Georgia, France



Ryusuke HAMAGUCHI for Drive My Car

Japan



P S VINOTHRAJ for Pebbles (Koozhangal)

India



Kamila ANDINI for Yuni

Indonesia, Singapore, France



BEST SCREENPLAY



Asghar FARHADI for A Hero (Ghahreman)

Islamic Republic of Iran



Nasim AHMADPOUR, Shahram MOKRI for Careless Crime (Jenayat-e bi deghat)

Islamic Republic of Iran



Ryusuke HAMAGUCHI, OE Takamasa for Drive My Car

Japan



Dana IDISIS for Here We Are (Hine Anachnu)

Israel, Italy



Asif RUSTAMOV, Roelof Jan MINNEBOO, Ilgar NAJAF for Sughra’s Sons

Azerbaijan, France, Germany



ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY



FENG Yuchao Robbin for A New Old Play (Jiao ma tang hui)

Hong Kong, France



Phuttiphong AROONPHENG for Anatomy of Time (Wela)

Thailand, Singapore, France, Netherlands



Vignesh KUMULAI, Che PARTHIBAN for Pebbles (Koozhangal)

India



NGUYỄN Vinh Phúc for Taste (Vị)

Vietnam, Singapore, France, Thailand, Germany



Akiko ASHIZAWA for Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas)

Indonesia, Singapore, Germany



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS



Alena YIV for Asia

Israel



Azmeri HAQUE BADHON for Rehana (Rehana Maryam Noor)

Bangladesh, Qatar, Singapore



Valentina ROMANOVA-CHYSKYYRAY for Scarecrow (Pugalo)

Russian Federation



Leah PURCELL for The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

Australia



Essie DAVIS for The Justice of Bunny King

New Zealand



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR



Amir JADIDI for A Hero (Ghahreman)

Islamic Republic of Iran, France



Levan TEDIASHVILI for Brighton 4th

Georgia, Russian Federation, Bulgaria, Monaco, United States of America



Hidetoshi NISHIJIMA for Drive My Car

Japan



Merab NINIDZE for House Arrest (Delo)

Russian Federation



Caleb LANDRY JONES for Nitram

Australia