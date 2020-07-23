Ester Harding joins Sweetshop & Green as development executive

Ester Harding.

Ester Harding is set to join Sweetshop & Green’s entertainment division as a development executive, working across its Australian and New Zealand operations.

Advertisement

Harding joins from Screen Australia, where she had been a development executive since 2018. Prior to this she worked with See Pictures, where she produced Remembering Agatha, co-produced Swinging Safari, and was a production executive on Breath.

At Sweetshop & Green, Harding will work with fellow development executive Katy Roberts to identify and lead the development of narrative and documentary projects, with a focus on international co-productions intended for a global market. She will nurture talent relationships and oversee slated projects throughout creative development into production and distribution.

Among the projects on the Sweetshop & Green slate is feature film Vesna, from writer/director Sara Kern, which recently received development funding from Screen Australia.

Sweetshop & Green co-managing director Gal Greenspan said: “Ester joins us with an absolute wealth of experience that exactly fits with Sweetshop & Green’s sensibilities and ambitions for film and TV series in a topical and diverse arena. She will be integral in producing content that will arouse discussion and connect with audiences on an international level. I couldn’t be happier Ester is part of our team and I’m so excited to see how she evolves our pipeline of projects.”

Harding said: “It is an honour to join Sweetshop & Green, a company poised for global reach. While the industry is in flux, we share a constancy of creative ambition and social values. I’m excited by the challenge and opportunity to build relationships with international co-producing partners, to collaborate across our slate of projects. Together, we will focus on bringing distinctive screen stories from diverse creators to local and international audiences.”

.