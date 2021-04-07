The attention on Byron Bay shows no sign of letting up, with Netflix announcing a new docu-soap series set in the coastal hotspot.

Scheduled to begin filming in May for just over three months, Byron Baes will follow a ‘feed’ of hot Instagrammers as they create content amidst fights, flings, and heartbreak.

The Australian Netflix Original series is being produced by Eureka Productions and executive produced by Emma Lamb, alongside Superreal co-founders Julian Morgans and Rachel Tuffery.

Directors are yet to be confirmed for the project.

Netflix director of local originals Que Minh Luu said Byron Bay was the “perfect setting” for the next original production from the streamer.

“This is our love letter to Byron Bay,” she said.

“It’s not just Chris and Zac’s backyard, it’s the playground of more celebrity-adjacent-adjacent influencers than you can poke a selfie-stick at.”

Eureka Productions co-CEO Chris Culvenor said the company was “thrilled” to be working with Netflix on the series.

“With a compelling cast, spectacular settings, and some truly addictive drama, Byron Baes has all the binge-worthy ingredients,” he said.

“We’ve been very lucky with the team we’ve been able to pull together.”

More information to come.