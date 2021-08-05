Eva Orner’s Burning, about Australia’s devastating ‘Black Summer’, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Produced by Propagate Content, Dirty Films and Amazon Studios, the film marks Amazon’s first feature-length Australian documentary commission. To screen as part of the TIFF Docs strand, it explores what happened during the 2019 and 2020 bushfires from the perspective of victims, activists and scientists, as well as the lack of political will to address climate change.

In addition to directing, Orner executive produces alongside Cate Blanchett.

The LA-based Australian director won an Oscar for producing Alex Gibney’s 2008 doc Taxi To The Dark Side, and her credits also include Chasing Asylum, which tackled Australia’s treatment of refugees and asylum seekers, and The Network, a behind-the-scenes look at the largest TV network in Afghanistan.

Burning is one of two Australian films selected for this year’s TIFF, the other being Jane Campion’s drama The Power of the Dog, a New Zealand co-production, which will play as a special presentations following its Venice bow.

Lakewood, a Canadian film directed by Phillip Noyce and starring Naomi Watts as a mother struggling to rescue her son from a school shooter, screens as a gala presentation.

This year’s TIFF, with more than 100 films in selection, is a hybrid event, with in person and digital screenings.

Burning will launch on Amazon Prime Video later this year in 240 countries and territories around the world.

TIFF runs September 9–18.

TIFF DOCS program:

TIFF Docs Opening Film

Attica Stanley Nelson | USA

World Premiere

Beba Rebeca Huntt | USA/Mexico

World Premiere

Becoming Cousteau Liz Garbus | USA

International Premiere

Burning Eva Orner | Australia

World Premiere

Comala Gian Cassini | Mexico

World Premiere

The Devil’s Drivers Mohammed Abugeth, Daniel Carsenty | Qatar/France/Lebanon/Germany

World Premiere

Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen | Denmark/France/Sweden/Norway

Canadian Premiere

Hold Your Fire Stefan Forbes | USA

World Premiere

Listening to Kenny G Penny Lane | USA

World Premiere

Oscar Peterson: Black + White Barry Avrich | Canada

World Premiere

The Rescue E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA/United Kingdom

International Premiere

Three Minutes – A Lengthening Bianca Stigter | Netherlands/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Wochiigii lo: End of the Peace Heather Hatch | Canada

World Premiere