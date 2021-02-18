Event Cinemas has unveiled a new VOD service with more than 1,000 curated titles.

An extension of the company’s Cinebuzz loyalty program, Cinebuzz On Demand will offer members who rent through the platform in-cinema rewards for their next visit.

The platform will use a data intelligence tool to recommend films for the 2.5 million Cinebuzz membership, including content from Australian distributors Roadshow, Madman, Icon and Palace.

Event Cinemas director of entertainment Australia Luke Mackey said the platform was about adapting to changing consumer tastes.

“We know the cinema experience cannot be replicated,” he said.

“In fact, our research has told us that visiting the cinema is all about immersion – the movie, the smell of fresh popcorn, the big screen, unbeatable sound and the shared social experience – with friends, on a date or as family entertainment.

“However, we recognise that our customers do not ‘live’ at the cinema, so 18 months ago we commenced the Cinebuzz On Demand project as a complementary movie offer for members to enjoy when stuck at home.”

Other exhibitors with a VOD platform include Melbourne’s Classic, Lido and Cameo and Sydney’s Ritz, with Eddie Tamir launching the ‘At Home’ VOD service in April.

Cinebuzz On Demand launches with support for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Windows and Mac devices.